DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.92

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.92 and last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 2521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.