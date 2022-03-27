DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Down 8.7%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.55. 1,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 616.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

