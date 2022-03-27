DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Down 8.7%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.55. 1,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 2.26.
About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
