Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

