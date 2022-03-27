Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
