Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $215.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

