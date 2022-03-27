Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $224.70 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

