Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,997,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $101.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.43 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

