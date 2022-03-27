Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

