Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

