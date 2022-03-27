Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPD. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000.

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

