Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $453.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

