Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

