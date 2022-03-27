Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $13,889.12 and $60,948.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00320205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004816 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.50 or 0.01339999 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

