Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

