East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.39. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,521. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $111,991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $105,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 945,778 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

