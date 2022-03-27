Eastern Bank Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.