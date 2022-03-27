Eastern Bank Has $23.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCT stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.