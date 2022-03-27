Eastern Bank Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eastern Bank owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.