Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $16,761,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $107.54 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

