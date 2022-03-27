ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

