Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $5.92 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

