Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $813,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,095. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

