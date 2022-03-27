Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,239,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

