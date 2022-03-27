Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.67 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

