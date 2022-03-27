Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $499,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688,321 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16.

