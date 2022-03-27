Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

SGOL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.