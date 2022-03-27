Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

UAL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.