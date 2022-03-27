Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Now Covered by Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.04.

ECVT opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

