Eden (EDN) Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Eden (EDN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $82,765.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eden has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

