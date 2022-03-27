El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 98,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

