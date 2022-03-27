Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

