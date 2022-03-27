Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

ENJY has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ ENJY opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.