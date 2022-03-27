Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.
Shares of ESVIF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
