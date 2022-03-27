EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading 6.2% Higher

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 7,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.
EnWave Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnWave (NWVCF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.