ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 45.3% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 106,190 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 141.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 253.1% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PLUS opened at $56.03 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

