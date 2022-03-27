Equalizer Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $225,820.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.36 or 0.07042784 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.22 or 0.99877840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

