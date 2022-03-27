ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading 4.7% Higher

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.77. 18,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 796,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

