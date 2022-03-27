Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

