Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.76. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 63,822 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.
About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
