Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.76. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 63,822 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.