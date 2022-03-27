Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 1,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 656,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

EVH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

