Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVVTY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

