EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 1,434,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRZF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $1.22 on Friday. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

