Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.21.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

EXAS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. 842,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

