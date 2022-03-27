Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.