Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

FANH stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after buying an additional 163,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

