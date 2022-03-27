Fear (FEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Fear (FEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1.99 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

