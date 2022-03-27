Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEMY. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Femasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

