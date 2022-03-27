Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

