Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 5,769 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

