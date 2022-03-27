Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $227,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 68,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 345,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

