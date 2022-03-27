FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 5,000 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZGet Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSZ. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

